‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Naguib Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Ramson Mumba

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Temitope Joshua

Dag Heward-Mills

Kenya

Kenyans in US rally for Jeff Matemu as he launches Congress bid

by 30/04/2018 01:40:00
By CHRIS WAMALWA
In a rare show of unity, Kenyans living in Raleigh, North Carolina, turned up in impressive numbers Sunday afternoon to show support for their compatriot Jeff Matemu as he launched his campaign for House representative for 2nd District of North Carolina. 

More than 300 Kenyans living in Wake County, North Carolina, turned up in a park to witness Mr Matemu, an attorney, kick off the bid that may take him to Congress.

Mr Matemu, a Kenyan-born immigration lawyer based in North Carolina with offices in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina, surprised many early this year when he announced his intentions to run for Congress on the little-known Libertarian Party. 

Most people in the US belong to either the Democratic or Republican party but with recent gridlock, where legislation on major issues rarely takes place due to party loyalty, many people— especially Independents— are giving fringe parties such as Libertarian another look. 

Though not popular among immigrants, especially Kenyans, by midday Sunday, a crowd of mostly Kenyans and Latinos had started streaming into Brentwood Park in Wake County.

By 4pm, the official time the event was scheduled to start, there was hardly any space left for parking.

“We are happy that Kenyans living in Raleigh have turned up in large numbers to show support for Matemu’s candidacy,” Said Mr Isaac Kuria, one of the event organisers.

“This does not only boost his morale but it also makes other communities realize that they are supporting somebody who has good chances of winning”. 

IMMIGRANTS

Addressing the crowd, Mr Matemu said he threw his hat in the ring because he wants to bring the change that the people deserve.

“I may look different, I may sound different from others that have stood on this podium before but I’m a full-blooded American patriot and I’m here to do my duty,” he said.  

Mr Matemu said his work with immigrants over the years had convinced him that they play a critical role in making America not only prosperous but also a beacon of hope for the world.

“Immigrants have not come to America to rely on welfare or live off government programmes. Immigrants are hard-working people who contribute immensely to the greatness of this nation,” he said. 

Mr Matemu said even though the elections are still way up in November, he wanted to start early to cover enough ground given that he lacks name recognition.

He urged his supporters to register to vote and for those who can’t vote, contribute cash to his campaign or register to volunteer.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

