‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Samih Sawiris

Alami Lazraq

Shafik Gabr

Cyril Ramaphosa

Mensah Otabil

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Kenya

Haki Africa: Human rights abuses increase in 2018

by 30/04/2018 05:22:00 0 comments 1 Views
By MAGDALENE WANJA
Cases of human rights violations in Kenya have increased in the first quarter of 2018 compared to last year, with the number of extra-judicial killings in major towns rising.

A report by a rights agency reveals there was a rise in extra-judicial killings mainly in the slums of Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

According to the report by Haki Africa, the number of extra-judicial killings went up drastically to over 65 during the first quarter of 2018.

“In the Coast region, there were also several cases of disappearances with majority being male youth,” said Collins Owuor, a director at Haki Africa.

INSECURITY

The report shows that during the first quarter of 2018, there were 1,895 cases of human rights violations reported across the country compared to 1,383 in the last quarter of 2017.

“We are gravely concerned and we are hereby raising an alarm on the current state of worsening human rights situation in the country. Police are failing to address insecurity and at the same time operating with impunity, violating fundamental freedoms of the people,” said Mr Owuor.

More than 340 cases of sexual violence were reported. Defilement, rape and incest cases were reported mainly in the Coast, Western and Northern Kenya.

Labour-related abuses topped the list with 687 across the country.

Cases included non-payment of dues, harassment at work, lack of contracts and unfair dismissal.

The human rights organisation also raised an alarm over an increase in the number of criminal gangs attributed to the high number of unemployed youth.

In Mombasa County alone, it is reported that there are over 40 criminal gangs in different parts of the county,” said Yusuf Aboubakar, also a director at Haki Africa.

According to Mr Aboubakar, the gangs are formed by youth who believe they do not have a future and  they have to engage in crime for survival.

MOB JUSTICE

“So far there are no plans or policies set aside to deal with unemployment from both the government and the opposition. We would like to call upon the two entities to put aside their 2022 plans and deliver what they promised Kenyans,” he said.

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid says due to the high numbers of criminal gangs, police officers are getting overwhelmed and there is need for reinforcement from the headquarters.

“This has also led to the increase in number of mob justice cases because the police officers on the ground are unable to handle the cases” said Mr Khalid.

The report further stated that there was an increase in interference of media and press freedom.

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Akon
P-Square
Jose Chameleone
Eyob Mekonnen
Dobet Gnahore
Fally Ipupa
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Khadja Nin
