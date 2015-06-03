Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

Youssef Mansour

Patrice Motsepe

Cyril Ramaphosa

Paul Harris

Mohamed Mansour

Mensah Otabil

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Kenya

Twin Kabul suicide blasts kill at least 25, including journalists

30/04/2018 05:13:00
By AFP
At least 25 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and five other journalists, when two suicide blasts ripped through Kabul on Monday, police confirmed.

The attacks, claimed by the Islamic State group, are the latest deadly assaults on the Afghan capital and have spurred an outpouring of grief among journalists, many of whom took to Twitter to post tributes to their colleagues.

SECOND BOMB

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said the second explosion came minutes after the first, and targeted reporters at the scene.

"The bomber disguised himself as a journalist and detonated himself among the crowd," he said.

The interior ministry confirmed the death toll and said six journalists were among those killed. It also said 49 people had been wounded, amid fears the death toll could rise.

AFP confirmed that, along with Marai, two journalists from 1TV, one from Tolo news and one from Jahan TV were among the dead.

Marai joined AFP as a driver in 1996, the year the Taliban seized power, and began taking pictures on the side, covering stories including the US invasion in 2001.

In 2002 he became a full-time photo stringer, rising through the ranks to become chief photographer in the bureau. "I taught myself photography, so I am always looking to improve," he said in a company profile in 2015. "Now my photos appear around the world.

"My best memories are when I beat the competition by getting the best photographs of the president or someone else, or from the scene of a bomb attack. I like to be first."

He leaves behind six children, including a newborn daughter.

"This is a devastating blow, for the brave staff of our close-knit Kabul bureau and the entire agency," AFP Global News Director Michele Leridon said.

"Shah Marai was a treasured colleague who spent more than 15 years documenting the tragic conflict in Afghanistan for AFP.

"We can only honour the extraordinary strength, courage, and generosity of a photographer who covered often traumatic, horrific events with sensitivity and consummate professionalism.

"We also send our condolences to the families of other journalists killed in this terrible attack."

Tributes from Afghan officials, analysts, and journalists were pouring in on Twitter.

"NO, we can't lose Marai, I am devastated," former interior ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi wrote.

The first blast came shortly before 8:00am local time near the headquarters of the Afghan intelligence services, when a motorcyclist detonated his explosives, the interior ministry said.

It comes days after the Taliban kicked off their spring offensive in an apparent rejection of calls for the militants to take up the Afghan government's offer of peace talks.

A Taliban spokesman told AFP they were not involved in the attack. However, Western and Afghan officials suspect that the Taliban's Haqqani Network sometimes assists IS in carrying out attacks.

In an announcement issued via its propaganda agency Amaq, IS, which has dramatically stepped up its attacks in Kabul in recent months, vowed to target US forces and "their intelligence agents" as well as their "internal supporters".

BLOODY ATTACKS

The blasts follow several bloody attacks across the country including a bombing that targeted a voter registration centre in Kabul killing 60 people last week.

The Taliban said the offensive was partly a response to US President Donald Trump's new strategy for Afghanistan announced last August, which gave US forces more leeway to go after insurgents.

President Ashraf Ghani's government is under pressure on multiple fronts this year as it prepares to hold long-delayed legislative elections in October, while its security forces struggle to get the upper hand on the battlefield and prevent civilian casualties.

Officials have acknowledged that security is a major concern because the Taliban and other militant groups control or contest large swathes of the country.

Some Western and Afghan officials expect 2018 to be a particularly bloody year.

General John Nicholson, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan, told Tolo TV last month that he expected the Taliban to carry out more suicide attacks this fighting season.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

