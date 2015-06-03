Technical University students recalled to school

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Technical University of Kenya has asked all students to report back on Wednesday to resume learning after some lecturers signed commitment letters to "end" their strike.

"It has emerged that an overwhelming number of staff are willing and ready to continue discharging their duties," Prof Joseph Kiplang’at, Deputy Vice chancellor in charge of administration and planning, said in a memo to students.

Prof Kiplang’at added that the decision to reopen the university was approved by the institution's senate.

"Consequently, all students are advised to be in their respective lecture venues and laboratories as per the timetable to continue with their academic activities," he added.

INTIMIDATION

Prof Kiplang’at asked all members of staff to continue carrying out their normal duties as efforts to resolve issues around the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement continue.

However, University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Chapter secretary Jacob Musembi accused the varsity's management of using intimidation to force lecturers back to class.

"The management did not call the strike and therefore cannot call it off," Musembi said.

Uasu national Secretary General Constantine said the strike is still on.