Muslims: We've been sidelined in Uhuru-Raila dialogue team

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

Muslim clerics have faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for "excluding" them from the 14-member committee constituted to tackle issues highlighted in their peace pact.

North Rift Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya Chairman Sheikh Abubakar Bini on Monday said:

"We support the good intention of President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to work together, which is aimed at uniting Kenyans irrespective of their tribal or ethnic affiliation.

"But as it is now, the team lacks the face of Kenya in terms of religious representation as it has only representation of Christians."

Mr Bini added that "We will not support this as Muslim religious leaders. Is this bringing together Kenyans or dividing them?"

DISCRIMINATION

Addressing the press in Eldoret, the clerics said the endorsement of the committee is equivalent to promoting discrimination.

"As it is now, the committee has a religious discrimination. Kwani waislamu hawana haki ya kula huyu swara vile Bwaa Odinga anasema? (Does it mean Muslims have no right to enjoy the feast of the antelope after a kill as Mr Odinga puts it?)," Sheikh Jamal Mungatana, a member, said.

The committee was unveiled on Sunday, seven weeks after the two leaders held a surprise meeting at Harambee House to bury the hatchet after bruising elections.

Also present was Uasin Gishu County Imam Yussuf Khatib.

The Building Bridges Initiative secretariat is co-chaired by Ambassador Martin Kimani and lawyer Paul Mwangi.

The members are: Busia Senator Amos Wako, Garissa Senator Mohamed Haji, Woman Representatives Maison Leshomo (Samburu) and Rose Moseu (Makueni), University of Nairobi don Adams Oloo, Ms Agnes Kavindu, Ms Florence Omose, Prof Saeed Mwangumi, James Matundura and Major (rtd) John Seii, who chairs the Kalenjin Myoot Council of Elders.

Others are Methodist Church Bishop (rtd) Lawi Imathiu, Bishop Peter Njenga, Mr Morompi ole Ronkai, and Kisumu Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth.

Mr Matundura is the chairman of the Kisii Council of Elders while Bishop Imathiu is a one-time chairman of the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (Gema).