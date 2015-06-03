PHOTO! Meet the newest Millionaire in town thanks to Betway, you can also join the Millionaires club, it’s this easy

Monday, April 30, 2018 - Francis Mwangi, an accountant based in Thika, is the latest millionaire in town thanks to Betway.

He ditched multibets for jackpots and is now smiling all the way to the bank thanks to Kenya’s number one betting company, Betway.

Initially, he declined cash outs of Sh 900,000, Sh 4,000,000 and Sh 8,000,000 until he won the jackpot of Sh 11,875,000.

He advises betting fanatics to research well and they will be smiling to the bank just like he did.

He also plans to start a dairy farm using the money.

Here’s a photo of Mwangi collecting his millions from Betway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST