Wife of disgraced Kirinyaga DG, PETER NDAMBIRI, speaks out for the first time over his LOVE AFFAIR with LIZ

The wife of disgraced Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, has broken her silence over the viral video where her husband was caught with someone’s wife in a hotel room.





Speaking at the Christ is the Answer Ministries church on Sunday, she revealed that she was satisfied with the explanation her husband gave her and that she had forgiven him.





She added that she had done a lot of soul searching and vowed that the...





Page 1 2

[unable to retrieve full-text content]