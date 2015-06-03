Believe it or not, this PHOTO was taken in Siaya County - Governor RASANGA should be ashamed (LOOK)by Ainra Afaafa 30/04/2018 11:30:00 0 comments 1 Views
Monday, April 30, 2018 - This shocking photo doing rounds on social media was taken in Siaya County.
It is not clear if it is the County officials that created this ‘roundabout’ or it’s the residents who wanted to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
Whatever the case, this is madness redefined.
See the photo below.
