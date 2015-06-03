Man robbed Ksh 390,000 and gets the shock of his life when he went to report incident at Machakos Police Station.

Monday, April 30, 2018 -

Kenya police officers are in the news for all the wrong reasons again after a shocking incident in Machakos.

A man identified as Jervason Musinga, was robbed Ksh 390,000 he had just withdrawn from a bank in Machakos on Friday.

The thugs accosted him in Machakos town and bundled him into a saloon car.

They took the money and dumped him in a bush along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

When he went to report the incident at Machakos Police Station, he was shocked to find two of the thugs who robbed him manning the police report desk and…