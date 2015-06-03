Man robbed Ksh 390,000 and gets the shock of his life when he went to report incident at Machakos Police Station.by Ainra Afaafa 30/04/2018 11:25:00 0 comments 1 Views
A man identified as Jervason Musinga, was robbed Ksh 390,000 he had just withdrawn from a bank in Machakos on Friday.
The thugs accosted him in Machakos town and bundled him into a saloon car.
They took the money and dumped him in a bush along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.
When he went to report the incident at Machakos Police Station, he was shocked to find two of the thugs who robbed him manning the police report desk and…
Click Here to Comment on this Article