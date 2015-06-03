This PHOTO of a S3XY LADY and her adorable daughter is going viral - You need to see it (LOOK)by Ainra Afaafa 30/04/2018 11:21:00 0 comments 1 Views
Monday, April 30, 2018 - This heart-melting photo of a mother and her adorable daughter is going viral.
Men can’t have enough of the mother for obvious reasons.
Ladies, on the other hand, are having baby fever and wish they could have such a beautiful baby.
However, there are those who somehow feel that the pose-thumb in mouth is inappropriate.
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Click Here to Comment on this Article