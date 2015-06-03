Plane gets stuck as pilots avoids pothole on the runway at Wilson Airport - We are indeed a SH!TH@L3 country (PHOTOs)by Ainra Afaafa 30/04/2018 11:05:00 0 comments 1 Views
Monday, April 30, 2018 - This is Wilson Airport where a plane got stuck after the pilot tried to avoid a pothole on the runway.
If you thought only Kenyan roads are punctuated with potholes, this will open your eyes.
You think you are avoiding potholes on the roads by flying only to find them at the airport.
See photos in the next page
Click Here to Comment on this Article