Some WOMEN go through hell in their marriages - MERCY MULI tells it all, ‘I found this in my husband’s phone’

Monday, April 30, 2018 - Kenyan men should start respecting and treasuring their wives.

Some of you treat your wives like garbage.

This lady called Mery Muli has narrated how she is going through hell because of her cheating husband.

She recently found messages from 3 different women in his phone.

Hell broke loose when she decided to confront him over the messages.

Her husband has a heart like that of an animal.