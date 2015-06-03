If you see this Nissan Note KCJ 985Z driven by a LADY, don’t stop to help. Just drive on (PHOTO)by Ainra Afaafa 30/04/2018 14:52:00 0 comments 1 Views
Monday, April 30, 2018 - This Nissan Note Registration number KCJ 985Z is driven by an old Asian lady who is a con.
She has been camping along Kiambu Road begging other motorists for 200 bob to buy fuel claiming that her car has run out of fuel and she has no money.
Since she is an old woman, many people fall to her trap and help her.
But don’t waste time helping her.
She is a…
