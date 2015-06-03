This guy has something to say on NTV’s The Trend Show host, AMINA, who exposes flesh on TV despite being Muslim

This guy has something to say on NTV’s The Trend Show host, AMINA, who exposes flesh on TV despite being Muslimby Ainra Afaafa 30/04/2018 14:45:00 0 comments 1 Views
Monday, April 30, 2018 - This guy has something interesting to say about NTV’s The Trend Show host, Amina, who has been under constant attacks by sections of Kenyans on social media for exposing too much flesh on TV yet she is a Muslim.
Read this guy’s post and tell us whether you agree with him.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Click Here to Comment on this Article