How top violinist nurtured, perfected high school talent

For Kabugi Mwangi better known as Scott the violinist; playing the violin is what makes him lit.

He has nurtured this talent since his days in high school and has perfected it with time. He is now one of the violin players in great demand in the country.

What started as a whim has seen him establish himself musically. The artiste commands attention when he holds the violin. Being one of the few proficient violinists in the country sometimes means more work than he can handle.

“I get overwhelmed by the demand for my music,” he admits.

His road to success was not easy. Having lost his mother at a tender age, Scott and his elder brother DJ Protégé were raised by their father.

“The hardship of life was so real, but I appreciate that I went through this phase because it taught me that I don’t need to wait until I graduate to start making money. It was a matter of survival so I had to come up with a creative plan every day, eventually leading to the violin,” he said.

It was while at Upper Hill School that he learned how to play the instrument since the other students shunned it and he instantly became a master.

After high school, he continued to practice on his own but later got help from Pentamony band. With the help of DJ Protégé, he made his first public appearance at Tribe Hotel where he entertained guests on Valentine’s Day. He wowed the guests and his star has been rising since then. He has performed at big events like — the Tusker All-Stars competition.

POPULARISED

People are now turning to this style of music which he seems to have popularised: “I thank God for the good reception,” he says.

He attributes his talent to his family which he says has been a fortress in his career. His father was a DJ and his brother, DJ Protégé encouraged him to join in the family’s heritage of music.

“My dad liked the idea and even bought me my first violin which is the one that I use to date. My family supports me and it is through them that I am able to do what I do,” he adds.

His style of music is mostly jazz and has done two songs of the late Michael Jackson — Billie Jean and Human Nature.

Scott said he will never give up the violin for as long as he lives. “Passion never dies, so I shall be playing my violin for as long as I live.”