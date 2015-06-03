Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Stormy Daniels files a new lawsuit against President Trump

People raised in cities without pets at risk from mental illness

Researchers unveil $600 LumiWatch Android smartwatch with projector

Megyn Kelly warns Tom Brokaw's defenders

Cancer-stricken John McCain says he will 'hate to leave' the world

Yasseen Mansour

Alami Lazraq

Samih Sawiris

Johann Rupert

Cyril Ramaphosa

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Chris Okotie

Kenya

Veteran trade unionist who has held position for 61 years

by 30/04/2018 17:58:00
By ELVIS ONDIEKI
Mr Were Dibo Ogutu became the secretary-general of the Kenya Chemical Workers’ Union in 1957, the year freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi was hanged by the colonial government. He is still holding that position.

How Mr Ogutu has managed to stay in that position for 61 years is emblematic of Kenya’s trade union politics, where personalities run the show and term limits are alien.

“I think this is the wish of  God who has kept workers to rely on me. And I think workers have been satisfied with the service they have been getting from their union,” Mr Ogutu told the Nation last week.

His union membership is drawn from workers in firms like Unilever Kenya, Kenpoly Manufacturers, Sadolin Paints, Galaxy Paints, Haco Tiger Brands, East African Portland Cement, Beta Health Care, Bobmil Industries among others.

REPEAT QUESTIONS

I had an interaction with the grey-haired octogenarian in January at the union’s headquarters at Hermes House. The furniture, files and everything else in office is proof that the establishment had seen better days.

I was ushered to Mr Ogutu’s office at the edge of the floor, where one has a bird’s eye-view of Tom Mboya Street — a route named after a man Mr Ogutu once worked with in Kenya’s trade union circles.

With his paling eyes resting on eye bags underneath greying eyebrows, the old man had me repeat some of my questions, proof that his hearing was not at its best.

I wanted to get his comment on a number of allegations raised on the running of the  union, among them diversion of funds, spending cash on non-union activities and non-remittance of staff deductions to the National Health Insurance Fund.

Sources who brought the complaints had warned me to expect a tough session, and from the first minute it was clear that Mr Ogutu would not give any information outright. He insisted that I had to reveal my sources before he could respond.

TAX REMITTANCE

One of his responses was: “We cannot be talking to a journalist on remittance of taxes. Because media is not representing KRA, NSSF or NHIF.”

Despite some members having reservations about  financial propriety of the union, Mr Ogutu is a straightforward man in the eyes of Francis Atwoli, the secretary-general of the Central.

“He has survived in trade union politics simply by not being corrupt. He doesn’t buy votes, nor does he coerce anybody to vote for him,” Mr Atwoli told the Nation.

“He is a rare breed of leaders that we have,” Mr Atwoli said of Mr Ogutu, adding that he consults the latter on a number of issues.

WELL-ORGANISED

“He was once an advisor to the late Tom Mboya. And nobody wants him to go home, even the young trade unionists, because he can tell employers off,” added Mr Atwoli.

As far as long-serving trade unions go, Mr Atwoli said, Mr Ogutu ranks high. The outspoken Cotu boss said in India there is one who has led a union since 1953.

“He has become blind but when he is assisted to go to a platform and given a microphone, you will love him,” said Mr Atwoli.

Mr Ogutu’s union is one of the 44 representing interests of 2.5 million Kenyan workers that are affiliated to Cotu, and Mr Atwoli believes the chemical workers body is very well-organised.

“He is surrounded by young men who are not ambitious to take over from him,” added Mr Atwoli.

