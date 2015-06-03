Veteran trade unionist who has held position for 61 years

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

Mr Were Dibo Ogutu became the secretary-general of the Kenya Chemical Workers’ Union in 1957, the year freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi was hanged by the colonial government. He is still holding that position.

How Mr Ogutu has managed to stay in that position for 61 years is emblematic of Kenya’s trade union politics, where personalities run the show and term limits are alien.

“I think this is the wish of God who has kept workers to rely on me. And I think workers have been satisfied with the service they have been getting from their union,” Mr Ogutu told the Nation last week.

His union membership is drawn from workers in firms like Unilever Kenya, Kenpoly Manufacturers, Sadolin Paints, Galaxy Paints, Haco Tiger Brands, East African Portland Cement, Beta Health Care, Bobmil Industries among others.

REPEAT QUESTIONS

I had an interaction with the grey-haired octogenarian in January at the union’s headquarters at Hermes House. The furniture, files and everything else in office is proof that the establishment had seen better days.

I was ushered to Mr Ogutu’s office at the edge of the floor, where one has a bird’s eye-view of Tom Mboya Street — a route named after a man Mr Ogutu once worked with in Kenya’s trade union circles.

With his paling eyes resting on eye bags underneath greying eyebrows, the old man had me repeat some of my questions, proof that his hearing was not at its best.

I wanted to get his comment on a number of allegations raised on the running of the union, among them diversion of funds, spending cash on non-union activities and non-remittance of staff deductions to the National Health Insurance Fund.

Sources who brought the complaints had warned me to expect a tough session, and from the first minute it was clear that Mr Ogutu would not give any information outright. He insisted that I had to reveal my sources before he could respond.

TAX REMITTANCE

One of his responses was: “We cannot be talking to a journalist on remittance of taxes. Because media is not representing KRA, NSSF or NHIF.”

Despite some members having reservations about financial propriety of the union, Mr Ogutu is a straightforward man in the eyes of Francis Atwoli, the secretary-general of the Central.

“He has survived in trade union politics simply by not being corrupt. He doesn’t buy votes, nor does he coerce anybody to vote for him,” Mr Atwoli told the Nation.

“He is a rare breed of leaders that we have,” Mr Atwoli said of Mr Ogutu, adding that he consults the latter on a number of issues.

WELL-ORGANISED

“He was once an advisor to the late Tom Mboya. And nobody wants him to go home, even the young trade unionists, because he can tell employers off,” added Mr Atwoli.

As far as long-serving trade unions go, Mr Atwoli said, Mr Ogutu ranks high. The outspoken Cotu boss said in India there is one who has led a union since 1953.

“He has become blind but when he is assisted to go to a platform and given a microphone, you will love him,” said Mr Atwoli.

Mr Ogutu’s union is one of the 44 representing interests of 2.5 million Kenyan workers that are affiliated to Cotu, and Mr Atwoli believes the chemical workers body is very well-organised.