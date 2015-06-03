Employers warn against Labour Day minimum wage increase

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Stormy Daniels files a new lawsuit against President Trump

0out of 5

People raised in cities without pets at risk from mental illness

0out of 5

Researchers unveil $600 LumiWatch Android smartwatch with projector

0out of 5

Megyn Kelly warns Tom Brokaw's defenders

0out of 5

Cancer-stricken John McCain says he will 'hate to leave' the world

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Kenya

Employers warn against Labour Day minimum wage increase

by 30/04/2018 17:57:00 0 comments 1 Views
By LYNET IGADWAH
More by this Author
By SAM KIPLAGAT
More by this Author

Kenyan employers have warned against another Labour Day minimum wage increase, arguing that such a move will hurt an economy that is just beginning to recover from last year’s battering.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) said the industry is yet to pick pace following last year’s setbacks, including high inflation rates, drought and prolonged electioneering.

KAM chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga said a pronouncement to increase the minimum wage during Tuesday’s Labour Day celebrations would be a big blow to  the industry, with possible negative impacts on the livelihoods of workers.

“A ceremonial wage increase will not help us to tackle the subject of poverty eradication in a sustainable way,” Ms Wakiaga said in a statement.

The Labour Day wage increment has become one of the biggest challenges to industry in Kenya, especially because it is not linked to productivity improvement.

KAM argues that instead of increasing wages, the government should opt for an increase in the minimum taxable pay and continued exemption of overtime and bonuses paid to low income earners. 

VAT REDUCTION

KAM also wants the government to considers a reduction of VAT on items such as milk, sugar, salt, rice, tea leaves, wheat, beans, cooking oil and paraffin.

“If the cost of these products come down, citizens are able to save substantial amounts of money to afford other basic amenities,” Ms Wakiaga said, adding that escalating cost of labour will only push businesses to taking drastic actions, including job cuts and relocating operations to other countries to remain afloat.

Her remarks come in the wake of an impending increase in statutory deductions burden as Parliament reviews the rules governing monthly contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to include employers.

Doubling the Sh1,700 that top contributors make to the NHIF ranks high on the list of targeted outcomes of ongoing review of the NHIF Act.

If the amendments are adopted by Parliament, workers will continue paying the same amounts but their employers will have to  match their contributions.

STAGNATION

Ms Wakiaga noted the unpredictable regulatory regime had hampered growth in the labour-intensive industry, leading to its stagnation.

 “Along with an unpredictable regulatory regime, business growth and expansion have been hampered by high and multiple taxation, high costs of energy, scarcity of the technical skills and the high cost of labour,” she said.

The association also said President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda has singled out manufacturing as one of the key drivers of economic growth and to achieve this growth, the sector has to grow at 36 per cent every year.

Last week, UK agriculture multinational James Finlay announced plans to stop flower production on its Kericho farms, thrusting some 2,000 workers into a future without jobs.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that the minimum wage for Kenyan workers be raised by 18 per cent after a two-year freeze.

PROFIT WARNINGS

Kenya’s economy sunk to a five-year  low of 4.9 per cent in 2017 as over a dozen Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firms issued profit warnings, highlighting the worst corporate earnings season.

Meanwhile, the Trade Unions Congress has said it will boycott today’s Labour Day celebrations.

The union’s national executive committee said the government has failed to meaningfully engage the Universities Academic Staff Union and the Kenya Universities Staff Union, which are its affiliates.

Allowed to attend

“Consequently, no member or official of the Trade Unions Congress of Kenya is allowed to attend, represent or speak on its behalf,” read the statement issued by Tom Odege, TUC-Ke chairman.

He said the association supports the lecturers’ strike, but called on the parties to engage and move with speed to end the impasse.

Related Stories

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More