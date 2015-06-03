S3X scandals rock CGTN newsroom in Kenya (formerly CCTV), they do it even in the kitchen (SHAME)

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Stormy Daniels files a new lawsuit against President Trump

People raised in cities without pets at risk from mental illness

Researchers unveil $600 LumiWatch Android smartwatch with projector

Megyn Kelly warns Tom Brokaw's defenders

Cancer-stricken John McCain says he will 'hate to leave' the world

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Kenya

S3X scandals rock CGTN newsroom in Kenya (formerly CCTV), they do it even in the kitchen (SHAME)

by 30/04/2018 18:25:00

Monday, April 30, 2018 - Here’s an expose on s3x scandals, racism and other evils that have rocked Chinese Giant Broadcast Station, CGTN’s newsroom in Kenya, formerly known as CCTV.

As received

To Interior minister, Fred Matiangi has fired a warning to those foreigners working in Kenya illegally? Well, I think he should start the cleaning the Chinese giant, CGTN (formerly known as CCTV).

Here racism and s3xual harassment for junior employees, especially Kenyans, is a common thing. Kihalangwa( the head of immigration)should also clean up his office where corruption is the order of the day.


RACISM

Workers at CGTN are glad that the current Bureau chief , one Mr Pang is leaving.

But they do not know how the Mr wang who will take his place will treat them. Under Mr Pang, at CGTN, the order is clear. Chinese are on top, followed by whites ( mostly white south Africans), foreign blacks, and then kenyans. 

The same is reflected in pay. Kenyans are paid peanuts, while foreigners are earning a fortune doing the same job with the same or less qualification as compared to kenyans. There is this guy who was a producer for one of the shows called Mathew(Mart) While drunk, he retorted that his colleague’s pay is just enough for his rent. 

Recently, before Newton Ndebu left for BBC, his fellow white South African Line Producer s called Nelis shouted “ Newton is my boss yet he earns peanuts’. Newton was the deputy newsroom director…

The same applies in hiring. foreingers are the ones being hired to take up jobs that could be done well by Kenyans. they earn upto and over 600,000 shuillings plus other allowances while their Kenyan colleagues aern less that 100,000. But here, they insist on hiring foreigners, at the expense of locals. 

The same is reflected in the newsroom. Most of the scriptwriters earn less than 100,000bob. There are two writers who are earning 20,000 bob simply because they were hired after internship. This, while two of the writers who are foreigners are taking home over 400,000. There is one girl who is a foreigner, earning a lot but was taught the art of work by the Kenyans she found there and still she cannot handle a script.

Newton Ndebu, who is a former deputy newsroom director, quit to join BBC. While this position was reserved for a Kenyan, the management decided to hand it to the South African, who love rubbing his s3xual orientation to everyone.

These South Africans holding senior positions ensure that they harass black employees just to prove that they call the shots.

The studio technical operations fall under a woman by the name Hu Yue. She hates local workers, to the extent  of using them to run her personal errands that include bribing for work permits and driving licenses.

 She also believes things working in her favour.

When it comes to transport, Kenyan employees are usually left to fend for themselves, as the few available vehicles are always full, a good example is the vehicle that operates Thika road, sometimes upto 12 people are squeezed into the vehicle whose capacity is 7 passengers.

While the Chinese workers are given special privileges. They are taken whenever they want,

Some even use the assigned vehicles to go for tennis and swimming sessions and golf at Sigona golf club. And the company contracted to provide transport treats its Kenyan workers like trash.

S3XUAL HARRASSMENT

Mid last year, a Chinese chef in the restaurant was captured by CCTV cameras groping employees. The man who many refer to as Njoro, was promptly deported. It seems like the whole thing was meant to save his a$$. The girls, most of who hail in KIbera, were forced not to report on the incident. Guess what? Njoro is back, arrogant and maybe still going on with the dirty acts. Recently, workers complained over cold food he had served. He arrogantly told them to eat, because it is free. However, when a white anchor by the name Karen Roberts showed up, Njoro humbled, and offered to…

