S3X scandals rock CGTN newsroom in Kenya (formerly CCTV), they do it even in the kitchen (SHAME)

Monday, April 30, 2018 - Here’s an expose on s3x scandals, racism and other evils that have rocked Chinese Giant Broadcast Station, CGTN’s newsroom in Kenya, formerly known as CCTV.

To Interior minister, Fred Matiangi has fired a warning to those foreigners working in Kenya illegally? Well, I think he should start the cleaning the Chinese giant, CGTN (formerly known as CCTV).

Here racism and s3xual harassment for junior employees, especially Kenyans, is a common thing. Kihalangwa( the head of immigration)should also clean up his office where corruption is the order of the day.



RACISM

Workers at CGTN are glad that the current Bureau chief , one Mr Pang is leaving.

But they do not know how the Mr wang who will take his place will treat them. Under Mr Pang, at CGTN, the order is clear. Chinese are on top, followed by whites ( mostly white south Africans), foreign blacks, and then kenyans.

The same is reflected in pay. Kenyans are paid peanuts, while foreigners are earning a fortune doing the same job with the same or less qualification as compared to kenyans. There is this guy who was a producer for one of the shows called Mathew(Mart) While drunk, he retorted that his colleague’s pay is just enough for his rent.

Recently, before Newton Ndebu left for BBC, his fellow white South African Line Producer s called Nelis shouted “ Newton is my boss yet he earns peanuts’. Newton was the deputy newsroom director…

The same applies in hiring. foreingers are the ones being hired to take up jobs that could be done well by Kenyans. they earn upto and over 600,000 shuillings plus other allowances while their Kenyan colleagues aern less that 100,000. But here, they insist on hiring foreigners, at the expense of locals.

The same is reflected in the newsroom. Most of the scriptwriters earn less than 100,000bob. There are two writers who are earning 20,000 bob simply because they were hired after internship. This, while two of the writers who are foreigners are taking home over 400,000. There is one girl who is a foreigner, earning a lot but was taught the art of work by the Kenyans she found there and still she cannot handle a script.

Newton Ndebu, who is a former deputy newsroom director, quit to join BBC. While this position was reserved for a Kenyan, the management decided to hand it to the South African, who love rubbing his s3xual orientation to everyone.

These South Africans holding senior positions ensure that they harass black employees just to prove that they call the shots.

The studio technical operations fall under a woman by the name Hu Yue. She hates local workers, to the extent of using them to run her personal errands that include bribing for work permits and driving licenses.

She also believes things working in her favour.

When it comes to transport, Kenyan employees are usually left to fend for themselves, as the few available vehicles are always full, a good example is the vehicle that operates Thika road, sometimes upto 12 people are squeezed into the vehicle whose capacity is 7 passengers.

While the Chinese workers are given special privileges. They are taken whenever they want,

Some even use the assigned vehicles to go for tennis and swimming sessions and golf at Sigona golf club. And the company contracted to provide transport treats its Kenyan workers like trash.

S3XUAL HARRASSMENT

Mid last year, a Chinese chef in the restaurant was captured by CCTV cameras groping employees. The man who many refer to as Njoro, was promptly deported. It seems like the whole thing was meant to save his a$$. The girls, most of who hail in KIbera, were forced not to report on the incident. Guess what? Njoro is back, arrogant and maybe still going on with the dirty acts. Recently, workers complained over cold food he had served. He arrogantly told them to eat, because it is free. However, when a white anchor by the name Karen Roberts showed up, Njoro humbled, and offered to…