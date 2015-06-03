Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Paris burns as rioters attack buildings and vehicles on May Day

British graduate, 22, spends £5,000 on billboards asking Kanye West to hire him 

Massive, aggressive alligator stops traffic on Texas highway

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Michiel Le Roux

Raymond Ackerman

Chris Kirubi

Johann Rupert

Agyin Asare

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Kenya

Al-Shabaab ranked as Africa's deadliest militant group

by 01/05/2018 08:56:00 0 comments 1 Views
By KEVIN J. KELLEY
Al-Shabaab is responsible for more than half the reported attacks carried out in Africa by militant Islamist groups during the past 12 months, a think tank associated with the US Defence Department said on Tuesday.

Shabaab also ranks as the deadliest insurgency on the continent. It killed 4,834 persons in the 12-month period ending on March 31, according to the Washington-based Africa Centre for Strategic Studies.

INCREASED ATTACKS

The intensifying violence in Somalia is consistent with an upsurge in attacks by militant Islamist groups in eastern, northern and western Africa, the think tank noted in an “infographic”.

Nearly 3,000 attacks were reported in Africa in the past 12 months — a 38 per cent increase over the same period spanning 2016 and 2017.

Shabaab was able to step up its lethal actions despite a greater frequency of US drone attacks since President Trump's inauguration at the start of 2017.

A decade of counterinsurgency operations by African Union troops and Somali government forces have also failed to blunt Al-Shabaab's capacity to inflict heavy civilian and military casualties.

Shabaab launched an average of almost five attacks a day last year, most of them occurring either in Mogadishu or in rural areas. Its 1749 violent actions amounted to 58 per cent of the total attributed to Islamist groups in all of Africa.

Kenya and the four other African Union troop-contributing countries lost soldiers in Somalia last year, but their numbers are not known because the AU and the individual countries do not release a complete tally of fatalities.

A total of 10,535 Africans lost their lives as a result of militant Islamists' actions in the past 12 months, the think tank reported. That total, while greater than the number of fatalities in the previous 12 months, is substantially below the peak of 18,728 deaths reported in 2015.

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5

4.2 out of 5

