I'm going nowhere, Wilson Sossion tells Knut chiefs

Embattled Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary-general Wilson Sossion has dismissed as inconsequential the move by the body's executive council to suspend him.

Mr Sossion was suspended after a Knut Executive Council meeting on Monday voted 22 against two to replace him with Mr Hesbon Otieno.

But speaking at this year's Labour Day Celebrations, Mr Sossion on Tuesday appeared unmoved by the events.

"I am the secretary-general of the Kenya National Union of Teachers, duly elected by the teachers of Kenya," Mr Sossion said.

Dressed in Knut's signature green T-shirt, Mr Sossion was active throughout the celebrations, and led the main dais to salute and celebrate selected union members when they were paraded in front of the crowd.

Mr Francis Atwoli, the secretary-general of Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), defended Mr Sossion, saying it was ok for the nominated MP to continue serving as the Knut boss.

Mr Atwoli called on teachers to rescind their decision to oust Mr Sossion.

Cotu, he said, will rally behind the trade unionist turned MP.

Knut has close to 200,000 members and collects Sh1.6 billion annually from the teachers as union dues.

Monday’s meeting was called by Mr Sossion in order to address the issue of delocalisation which he said had affected 82 Knut branch officials.

It was also to agree on what the union was to discuss with TSC among others performance appraisal and teacher professional development programme.

Mr Sossion was deregistered by TSC in January after he was nominated to Parliament.