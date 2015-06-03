Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018
'2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari'- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018

Kenya

Families decry lack of State help in search for drowned kin

01/05/2018
By KITAVI MUTUA
The families of four people believed to have drowned in River Enziu in Kitui County two weeks ago have expressed their frustrations with the authorities for not assisting them in the search for bodies of their loved ones.

The four went missing on April 16 after their car, a Toyota Probox, was swept away by the swollen river and their families have been trying to find their bodies since then.

On Monday, efforts to find the car were frustrated after an excavator hired to scoop out sand ran out of fuel leaving the families more desperate.

SOCIAL MEDIA

The families are now complaining that the authorities responsible for disaster response have not come to their assistance.

According to Eric Kyalo whose cousin, Robert Ngonzi, was driving the ill-fated car, their pleas for help have been ignored until they took to social media to attract the attention of Kenyans.

“For the two weeks, we’ve spent each day along River Enziu searching its banks in the hope of finding our loved ones,” he said.

Mr Kyalo said they have had to engage divers from the local community to help in the search and only managed to retrieve the car’s bonnet, giving them a clue where the car could be submerged.

“We have given up on finding them alive. All we want now is help to retrieve their bodies for burial before they start decomposing,” he said.

TEXT MESSAGE

The distraught families are appealing for help from the Disaster Management Unit to mobilise the necessary equipment and technical expertise to help in searching the bodies.

David Matavo who lost his nephew in the tragedy said they still believe their loved ones are buried in the river and that heavy rains have hampered rescue efforts.

“We last heard from my nephew through a distress text message he sent alerting us that his vehicle was stuck in River Enziu and that they were in grave danger,” said Mr Mativo, adding soon after his phone went off.

He said the incident had traumatised their families but the matter is being treated casually by the government yet it has capacity to help.

Acting Kitui County police commander Muthuri Mwongera said there they have identified a spot they believe the car is, adding they have sought expert help from the Disaster Management Unit to take over the search mission.

Area MP Gideon Mulyungi said the families should not begging for help from the government or hiring equipment.

“Losing five people in one incident is a grave issue which should have seen authorities swing into action immediately,” said Mr Mulyungi.

Since the rains, more than 20 people from Mwingi have so far lost their lives after  drowning in various rivers.

