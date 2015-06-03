Police officers linked with criminals in Nyeri transferred

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Paris burns as rioters attack buildings and vehicles on May Day

0out of 5

British graduate, 22, spends £5,000 on billboards asking Kanye West to hire him 

0out of 5

Massive, aggressive alligator stops traffic on Texas highway

0out of 5

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

0out of 5

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

0out of 5

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Kenya

Police officers linked with criminals in Nyeri transferred

by 01/05/2018 06:00:00
By NICHOLAS KOMU
Three police officers in Nyeri County have been transferred while others are being investigated for allegedly colluding with criminals.

This comes at a time when cases of carjacking are being reported almost on a daily basis as residents fall victim to criminals thriving under police protection.

On Tuesday, the Nation learnt that one of the transferred officers served as a deputy officer commanding police station.

In a past interview, Nyeri County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia admitted to a possible police involvement in robberies, saying a recommendation had been made to transfer officers who had served in the same station for more than three years.

COMPLACENCY

Even as police boast of arresting and prosecuting over 70 theft suspects since January, one gang of armed robbers has been giving locals and authorities nightmares.

In the past two months, reports of the gang’s activities have intensified in major towns in Nyeri County sparking fear among residents who blame police for complacency.

In the last three days, for instance, at least three cases have been reported although police say they have received only one official report.

The case filed in  Kieni East Police Station is said to have occurred on Sunday night at Chaka centre where a man and his wife were carjacked and robbed of Sh265,000.

The couple was headed home when they were  ambushed by two men, one armed with a gun. Police reports indicate that the robbers then drove the couple around before dumping them in Kangemi in Nyeri town. The two were held hostage for several hours as the gang withdrew all the money from all their bank accounts.

The Sunday incident is synonymous with almost every other carjacking reported in the county over the last four months. Police investigations are pointing in the direction of a four-man gang that robs people on transit.

Nyeri Central OCPD Muinde Kioko said in some cases where the gang has been involved, the victims were abducted from one part of the county and later dumped in another.

A review of some of the recent cases depict a brutal gang of thieves with no fear. They are known to strike at will, even in broad daylight. At least two victims of the gang, according to police reports from separate police stations, were robbed during the day. The robbers are said to have posed as police detectives and even had badges.

At night, the robbers mount roadblocks and man them like police as they prey on unsuspecting motorists.  Taxi operators claim that on several occasions when the robbers have been spotted manning roadblocks and a report made to police, no action was taken.

The gang’s mode of operation mainly involves abducting victims and holding them hostage for hours as they rob them clean. However the robbers do not steal cars or personal belongings and are only interested in one thing only: money. And they want it all. The victims say the robbers force them to surrender all their bank cards and  their PINs. They also force victims to reveal their mobile banking details.

Not only do the robbers drain their account, they force victims to borrow instant loans. Usually the robbers do not escape using the victims’ vehicles but dump them in a different part of the county.

“These criminals are quite unique. They prefer escaping using their own means,” an officer privy to the investigations into the gang told the Nation on condition of anonymity.

Aside from enjoying protection by some rogue officers, the Nation has learnt that the robbers have even threatened senior officers investigating their activities, warning them to keep off. The rogue officers are said to tip off the robbers on operations to nab them. In return, the officers get a share of the money stolen.

Besides police protection, the robbers have succeeded in their criminal mission thanks to divisions between police departments. The Kenya Police, Administration Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are reported to be split over the robberies.

Some police sources claim the DCI can either delay to give tracking support or fail to do so completely. The Administration Police on the other hand have been accused of failing to respond to robbery incidents and sometimes not forwarding to police stations cases reported them

Areas where the carjacking have been most rampant are Mathira West, Karatina, Kamakwa near Nyeri town, and Chaka.

