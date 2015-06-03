Here are 23 things that every KENYAN should read, Especially number 15, Share widely.

...boiling milk even for 5 seconds. The entire carpet will be socked if you stay in a bedsitter like that one of yours.

14) READ READ READ. Make it a habit to read books,magazines,blogs etc.

It will save you from uncomfortable and awkward silences in round table meetings or dinner dates because a well read person will always have something to say.

15) High School and College grades are very irrelevant out here.

Don't expect life to treat you with a safe pair of gloves just because u scored As or u were good in cramming a certain professor's notes.

Lose that sense of entitlement and hustle hard like everyone else lest you die poor.

16) There will never be the right time to buy a car if you have Kenyan relatives. If you buy it without a plot, they will be like, “si angenunua shamba kwanza?” if you already have a plot,they will be like, “si angejenga kwanza?” and if you have a house they will be like “hiyo pesa angemwaga mawe ya rentals kwanza?” Before you know it, you are 55 years. without a car.

17) Office drink buddies and relationships can drain your pockets faster than you know it. Approach those two with some moderation and open eyes.

18) Always let your wife make all hiring and firing decisions about househelps. Never ever be seen to be siding with your househelp. NEVER.

19) Buy a power bank. It can save your a$$.

20) Never let your power tokens go below 20 before refilling them.

21) If you are a man, never be caught scrambling for wedding cakes, birthday cakes or be seen walking in town carrying a pizza box. It is a very ugly picture.

22) Always have some small money in your M-PESA account.

23) Never ever ask a young couple why they don't have kids yet.