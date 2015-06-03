Here are 23 things that every KENYAN should read, Especially number 15, Share widely.

As copied;

1) If you stay in rental flats, don't play loud music.

Try to limit the volume of the music within the confines of your house.

Don't assume you are entertaining your neighbor with ur latest collections,it is ANNOYING,they could be reading for exams or have toddlers trying to sleep.

2) If you are above 30yrs old,never participate in a road race to try and outcompete other presumably inferior cars.

That's stupid and boyish. Stick to the maximum speed limit of 100km/hr.

3) The most naive thing you can do when buying a 2nd hand car in Kenya is to look at its mileage.There is no way a 2008 car can have a

mileage of 49,000,don't be silly.

4) If you want to live long, don't take Kenyan politicians seriously. NEVER EVER....that is my humble piece of advice.

5) If you want to venture into Agribusinesses, make sure it is large scale.

This is one sector that thrives on economies of scale.

Planting sugar cane or maize in half an acre and then expecting to make any serious returns is a joke. You will live to blame the weather and the government.

6) Real Estate is good but you need to be careful where you are putting up your rentals.

If you do it in a very rural area where houses go for 2k, even if you have 10 houses that's just 20k per month.

If the kaplot cost you 400k and you spent another 400k to put up your single

rooms, it will take you 4yrs before you recover your 800k which translates to bullshit.

7) If you are starting those small scale businesses like Milk bar, Kinyozi, Salon, Car wash, pub etc,make sure you invest in CCTV cameras.Your employees can make that place their cash cow. I have been there.

8. Your family and relatives are some of your most important assets you have. They will stand by you in your most difficult times. Treat them well ALWAYS.

9) The easiest way to lose your long time friend is to lend them money.Thats where problems begin.Never lend anybody an amount you are not willing to lose.

10) Rarely does your employer have your individual interests at heart.They can easily let you go without blinking, just to balance the books. Don't be overly loyal to your employer.

11) In your work place don't be the reason why somebody loses their job. Don't be the reason why some family will sleep hungry, a guy gets auctioned or some old mother in the rural areas is not sent her monthly upkeep. If you must fire somebody, make sure it is VERY VERY VERY necessary. Don't be trigger happy when it comes to firing guys and putting people on unnecessary PIPs, some prayers and tears can haunt you.

12) Don't give an insurance guy your phone number if you are not yet ready to take a policy with them.They can be a pain in the a$$ with their persistence.

13) Never keep your eyes off…