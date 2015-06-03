This idiot who is the manager at Narok’s Tuskys Supermarket should be fired, See what he did to a LADY, SHAME!!

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - The manager at Tuskys Supermarket, Narok branch, should be fired and arrested.

The idiot has no heart.

He beat up a lady who works in the supermarket and wrestled her to the ground.

He then fired her and threatened to fire the staff who witnessed him beat up the lady if they testified against him.

This man has no heart.

Tuskys’ management should fire him.

Here’s the guy seen entering the OCS office in the photos.

Perhaps he was going to bribe the OCS after the…