Have CHINESE started colonizing us? See this billboard that was spotted in Nairobi, UHURU please (PHOTO).

Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - We allowed Chinese to flock our Country and they have now started colonizing us.
They have taken over business premises and flooded the market with their fake Chinese goods.
Someone spotted this billboard in Nairobi written in Chinese and she is concerned whether Uhuru/ Ruto have already sold our Country to the Chinese.
Uhuru please, see this billboard and…
