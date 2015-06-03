MIGUNA goes berserk after RAILA ODINGA made this major announcement during Labour Day celebration.

Tuesday, May 01, 2018 - Miguna Miguna has told off NASA leader, Raila Odinga, over his move to call off the boycott of products from some companies.

While addressing Kenyans at Uhuru Park on Labour Day celebrations, Raila announced that the boycott imposed on Safaricom, Bidco, Brookside and Haco Industries had been lifted.

Raila had called on NASA supporters to boycott these companies for supporting Jubilee and electoral fraud in the 2017 General elections.

“During the…