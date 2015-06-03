REVEALED ! How LIZ trapped Kirinyaga Deputy Governor and lured him with S3X to extortionists, Women can be evil

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

- Here’s an expose on how Liz trapped Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and lured him to extortionists.

The whole thing was a set up.

This is a must read expose.

After the Kirinyaga Deputy Governor video that went viral on April 24, 2018, I could not rest as my criminology instincts and gut felt that there was certainly more than meets the eye behind the viral video . I had to investigate, as a mother, and a parent, i could feel the trauma, especially family must have been subjected to.

I had to investigate the story and would like to report my own findings behind the viral video. Through my investigations, I dug out that this lady Liz Njuguna (who uses many other aliases) was hired by political cartels who are trying to destroy Hon. Waiguru; the governor of Kirinyaga’s political career.

The woman in question started sending the deputy governor congratulatory messages after they won the elections in August. The woman claimed to have been part of the jubilee presidential campaigns and alleged that was how they met.

She kept on showing up at county functions re-introducing herself to the DG as one of the presidential campaign coordinators. After some time, she started seeking financial assistance from the DG claiming that her mother was unwell and had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

This woman seemed to have known that the DG’s wife had suffered through the hands of cancer (red flag 1)…. The woman then informed the DG that her…