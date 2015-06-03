Trade unions reject proposal to amend Labour Relations Act

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Derinola – Prayer

01/05/2018 21:43:00
Latest News

[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

01/05/2018 22:01:00
Latest News

[Music] PlayBoy – RollerCoaster (Prod. Chilly Ace)

01/05/2018 22:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Orbiting is the creepy social media stalking technique you're probably guilty of

0out of 5

Kanye West sparks fury as he compares himself to Harriet Tubman

0out of 5

Mother bans nine-year-old daughter from wearing short shorts

0out of 5

Mueller's former assistant says grammatical errors prove leaked 44 questions came from TRUMP

0out of 5

Parkland shooter's brother is arrested AGAIN for violating the terms of his probation

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Kenya

Trade unions reject proposal to amend Labour Relations Act

by 02/05/2018 01:59:00 0 comments 1 Views
By KENNEDY KIMANTHI
More by this Author

Trade unions have intensified pressure on Parliament to reject the proposed changes to the Labour Relations Act, 2007.

The dispute over the proposed changes took centre stage during Tuesday's Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

Union leaders said the proposals in the Statute Law (Miscellaneous) Amendment Bill 2018 sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, violate workers’ Constitutional rights and vowed to fight them.

The proposals introduce an amendment to the Labour Relations Act, 2007 which, if adopted, will safeguard the provision of essential services during industrial action.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) and  the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut)  also oppose the proposed changes to the National Social Security Fund Act, 2013, saying it is a veiled attempt to  kick  Cotu and Federation of Kenya Employees (FKE) out of the fund’s board.

But in a statement, Mr Duale put Cotu boss Francis Atwoli on the spot, saying he must explain his continued stay on the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and National Hospital Insurance (NHIF) boards.

Mr Duale, who was responding to Mr Atwoli’s assertions that he was being used to undermine workers’ rights, said Atwoli would be invited by Parliament’s Heath and Labour committees to argue his case.

CONFIDENCE

Earlier, Mr Atwoli had exuded confidence that MPs will oppose the changes. He  said  Article 41 (1)(d) on Labour Relations in the Constitution allows  workers  to go on strike while paragraph (5) states that every trade union, employers’ organisation and employer has the right to engage in collective bargaining.

If passed, the amendments to the Labour Relations Act, will also ensure that during industrial action, essential service providers ensure that operations continue.

It targets sectors providing crucial services such as electricity, water, sanitation telecommunications, firefighting, air navigators, health, fuel distributors and port workers.

SH500,000 FINE

The Bill proposes a Sh500,000 fine or  three months’ imprisonment for any union official if the strike he or she has called disrupts essential services.

In addition, unions will be required to report any dispute to the Labour Cabinet Secretary and wait for 21 days before taking any action. If there is no resolution, they will give the CS a seven-day notice, with a schedule indicating who will be on duty to ensure that operations continue during the strike. 

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion described the bill as “a savage attack on workers rights” addin that itmust be subjected to public participation.

And Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Federation of Kenya Employers, Ms Jacqueline Mugo, said the exclusion of employers and workers’ representatives from tripartite labour  boards does not portend well for labour relations in the country.  for the country.

“In our view, the amendments proposed are not miscellaneous but fundamental.  These proposed changes have a wide ranging impact on the management of the labour market and therefore need proper stakeholder consultations and engagement in line with the spirit of our national Constitution and International Labour Organization Conventions.

 Essential services according to the Bill

-Water services.

-Electricity services.

-Health care services.

-Hospital services.

-Sanitary services.

-Air navigational services.

-Meteorological services.

-Fire services.

-Supply and distribution of fuel, petrol, oil, power and lighting services

-Telecommunications services;

-Marine and port navigational services.

Related Stories

Mon Apr 23 14:20:07 EAT 2018

Cotu opposes amendments to labour laws

Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli said the union is opposed to changes to the Labour Relations Act, 2007 and Employment Act, 2007.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More