Raila Odinga backs Uhuru’s Big Four agenda

[Music] Derinola – Prayer

01/05/2018 21:43:00
[Music] RapMonster Ft. Danny S – Massive Scam

01/05/2018 22:01:00
[Music] PlayBoy – RollerCoaster (Prod. Chilly Ace)

01/05/2018 22:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Orbiting is the creepy social media stalking technique you're probably guilty of

Kanye West sparks fury as he compares himself to Harriet Tubman

Mother bans nine-year-old daughter from wearing short shorts

Mueller's former assistant says grammatical errors prove leaked 44 questions came from TRUMP

Parkland shooter's brother is arrested AGAIN for violating the terms of his probation

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Kenya

Raila Odinga backs Uhuru's Big Four agenda

by 02/05/2018 01:58:00
By PATRICK LANG'AT
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has supported  President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda and vowed to rally his MPs behind it.

He also announced an end to boycott of products of companies that Nasa claimed played a role in last year’s disputed elections.

The boycott, dubbed #Resist campaign, was launched last year in November after a protracted electoral crisis that saw Kenya become the first African country, and the fourth in the world, to have its presidential election results annulled

But speaking on Tuesday during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park, Mr Odinga described his historic handshake with President Kenyatta as the start of the end of the abrasive, almost violent politics of the opposition that saw Nasa order its supporters to stop using products from four companies.

Nasa had asked its supporters to “resist” products from the Kenyatta family-owned Brookside, giant telecommunications company Safaricom, leading cooking oil manufacturer Bidco, and billionaire Chris Kirubi’s Haco Industries for what it said was abetting the installation of an illegitimate regime.

“Last year, we told our supporters to boycott products from Safaricom, Bidco, Brookside and Haco. Today, I announce the end of the boycott. Our supporters are now free to use products from these companies,” Mr Odinga said.

Though it had been billed as the coalition’s next big thing after the elections, it did not pick up as fast as they had wanted, with some of the Nasa principals suggesting it was a one-man decision.

ALLEGIANCE

The effects of the boycott did not have much effect on mobile telephony companies as subscribers only shifted allegiance for a few days before reverting back to their discarded SIM cards.

Also, in a market flush with multi-SIM handsets, some of those who were sympathetic to the resistance movement still retained an active Safaricom signal even after making competitor networks their primary service providers.

Arguing that Kenya’s unemployment rate is unsustainable and should be addressed, Mr Odinga drummed up support for Big Four agenda – universal healthcare, affordable housing, food security, and manufacturing.  “We have a big workforce in our country and most of them are youthful and looking for jobs. This is why we in Nasa are in agreement with Jubilee in matters job creation, universal healthcare, poverty and food security,” he said.

WAGE INCREASES

The opposition leader also found a way to insert the coalition’s agenda into the whole matrix, reinventing his argument of regulated rent charges instead of what he termed unsustainable wage increases.

“Even if we increased salaries today, you will also get an increase in our rent, school fees, fares, and the price of unga. In the end, the raise will be for nothing,” he explained.

“That is why Nasa has called on all of us to talk about the cost of living. If we address the cost of living, then we will not have to be agitating for salary raises that are then gobbled up by high rent, fees, fare, and cost of food.

“We know what bedevils our nation. We know how our people suffered. Now we sat down and decided that we wanted a lasting solution, and that is why we shook hands,” he said.

