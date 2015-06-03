Atwoli defends Wilson Sossion after removal from Knut

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

Central Organisation Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has defended “ousted” teachers’ union boss Wilson Sossion, accusing politicians of using some teachers to rock the association.

Mr Atwoli, who said Cotu would stand with Mr Sossion, told politicians to keep off the affairs of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

A Knut National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday said it had voted to oust Mr Sossion. But Mr Sossion, who also attended the Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park, dismissed his removal, maintaining he was the Knut boss as he was elected by teachers.

And as Mr Sossion was speaking, a group of officials led by his deputy Hesborne Otieno and acting chair Wickliffe Omucheyi was at a hotel in Mulolongo, Machakos County, strategising on how to take over the leadership of the union.

At Uhuru Park, Mr Atwoli said Mr Sossion was in the National Assembly as an ODM Nominated MP to represent the interest of workers.

“No one should say that Sossion cannot do two jobs. We had leaders such as Tom Mboya, Arthur Ochwada, Fred Omido, Juma Boy Juma and Joseph Mugalla. They were workers’ representatives in Parliament, and they articulated issues that affected workers,” said Mr Atwoli.

SUSPENSION

He insisted that Mr Sossion represents not only teachers but also other workers in the National Assembly.

In Mulolongo, Mr Omucheyi, who had last week said Mr Sossion was going nowhere, changed tune and asked him to leave. “Knut has a constitution which must be respected. Knut rules applies to every member,” he said, adding: “Sossion is on suspension from yesterday (Monday). He knows the law and he must respect it.”

Mr Otieno said Mr Sossion was voted out for being dishonest.