Burundi kicks off campaign for controversial referendum

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Orbiting is the creepy social media stalking technique you're probably guilty of

Kanye West sparks fury as he compares himself to Harriet Tubman

Mother bans nine-year-old daughter from wearing short shorts

Mueller's former assistant says grammatical errors prove leaked 44 questions came from TRUMP

Parkland shooter's brother is arrested AGAIN for violating the terms of his probation

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Kenya

Burundi kicks off campaign for controversial referendum

by 02/05/2018 02:01:00 0 comments 1 Views
By AFP
Burundi on Tuesday launched the official campaign for a referendum on constitutional change that could enable President Pierre Nkurunziza to stay in power for another 16 years.

Twenty-six parties, most of them aligned with the ruling CNDD-FDD party, have been authorised to campaign for the May 17 plebiscite in the politically tense central African nation.

The vote is taking place in tightly-controlled conditions, and parties which advise electors to abstain — rather than cast a Yes or No ballot — risk up to three years' jail.

ARUSHA ACCORDS

Burundi's exiled opposition, gathered in an alliance called CNARED, has called for a boycott of the referendum, which it describes as the "death knell" to a 2000 agreement that helped end a bloody civil war.

Nkurunziza, a 54-year-old former rebel leader, has ruled the small, densely populated central African nation since 2005.

No president can govern Burundi for more than 10 years under the 2000 Arusha peace accords, which helped to end a 1993-2006 conflict that killed more than 300,000 people.

But if the amendment is approved, Nkurunziza would be entitled to stand for two more seven-year terms from 2020.

In 2015, Burundi was plunged into a deep political crisis when Nkurunziza ran for a third term in office.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 400,000 fled the country.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has begun an investigation into widespread abuses that took place at this time.

More than five million people have signed up to vote, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) says.

DRAFT CONSTITUTION

Opposition leaders accuse the government of stifling debate and failing even to issue the official draft of the proposed change.

"The government has not even officially communicated to us the draft of the revised constitution so that we can examine it and know for sure which text will be submitted for public approval or disapproval," Georges Nikiza, the spokesman for the National Rally for Change, RANAC, told AFP.

Even the Amizero y'Abarundi coalition, which has five members in the government, said it was still unaware of the final text.

"When the time came to discuss the constitutional amendment in the cabinet, the text was handed out to ministers and it was taken away from them shortly afterwards... The risk is that we are called out to vote without knowing officially what is going to change," a coalition leader said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

On April 20, police said eight people had been arrested with "the goal of disrupting the next referendum with the use of firearms."

Two automatic weapons and ammunition were seized at the home of a suspect in the west of the country, they said.

