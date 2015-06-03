Kisulisuli school pit latrine collapses, 6 rescued

By MAGDALENE WANJA

More by this Author

Six pupils were rescued at Kisulisuli Primary School on the outskirts of Nakuru town after a pit latrine collapsed on Wednesday.

The rescue operation was conducted by the county disaster management team.

The rescue team leader, Mr Wesley Makori, said at first they did not know how many pupils were trapped in the rubble.

But the school head teacher, Mary Kadiri, took a roll call and established that only six pupils were affected.

"The pupils had just reported for their first day of the second term," said Ms Kadiri.

Four pupils escaped unhurt in the freak incident.