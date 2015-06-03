Lord Jesus! CHARITY NGILU should see this and be ashamed of herself, Heartbreaking PHOTOs from Kitui.

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - This guy’s sister and four of her friends were swept away by heavy floods in Kitui and the County Government is not doing anything to help them recover their bodies.

They were forced to hire an excavator to try and exhume the bodies but the river is too deep.

It’s 2 weeks and the County Government has not helped them in any way.

Read the guy’s post and see photos as they desperately try to disinter the bodies using a hired excavator.

This is…