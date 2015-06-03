This is what happened to my car after I fuelled it at OiLibya, Ngong Road, Be-careful guys (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - Here’s a post from a concerned motorist that all motorists should read.

Please avoid OiLibya Ngong Road if you care about your car.

See what happened to this guy’s car after he fueled there.

BE CAREFUL WHERE YOU FUEL



Sunday 22nd April 2018 - At about 6.30pm, I drove into Oilibya station, on ngong road. I fill up my tank, and buy coolant.



Monday 23rd Ap ril 2018 - In the morning on my way to work, I noticed my car didn't have power. Worse still, there was alot of hesitation when accelerating, absolutely no pick at all. Parked the car at the office for the rest of the day.



At night, when I was leaving the office, on accelerating to join the road, my car hesitates and goes off in the middle of the road, before I got into my lane. At that point, the car is diagonal across the road. I almost got into a nasty accident. I switch it on and the car goes off a second time on accelerating. On the third try, after alot of hesitation, the car picks. Same hesitation happens again as I'm heading home.



Tuesday 24th April 2018 - In the morning on my way to work, the car went off again once on accelerating, this coupled with alot of hesitation and loss of power each time I accelerated.



At about 1.15pm, I went back to Oilibya station on ngong road to complain. I was livid. After alot of back and forth, they agree to test their fuel. Get this, they tested the fuel that was directly from their pump, not the one in my car. I was their in person and witnessed 3 different kits test positive for contamination. They didn't show me the results of a fourth kit, which kit they borrowed from the Total station next door. What's worse, after testing positive for contamination 3 times, they continued to sell the fuel to other Kenyans.



Long and short, I insisted that the fuel be drained or pumped out, and replaced with Total fuel, which I always use. Oilibya folk agreed to pay for all this, since their fuel was contaminated.



ERCKenya, SGS, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), your move.