BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Workers reveal craziest reasons they were sacked in Whisper thread

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

Charges dropped for one of three suspects in shark-dragging video

Tourists flocking to Peru's newfound 'Rainbow Mountain'

Stunning images of the mountain range that connects the Koreas

Othman Benjelloun

Raymond Ackerman

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Stephen Saad

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Kenya

This is what happened to my car after I fuelled it at OiLibya, Ngong Road, Be-careful guys (PHOTOs)

by 02/05/2018 08:02:00 0 comments 1 Views

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - Here’s a post from a concerned motorist that all motorists should read.

Please avoid OiLibya Ngong Road if you care about your car.

See what happened to this guy’s car after he fueled there.

BE CAREFUL WHERE YOU FUEL


Sunday 22nd April 2018 - At about 6.30pm, I drove into Oilibya station, on ngong road. I fill up my tank, and buy coolant.


Monday 23rd April 2018 - In the morning on my way to work, I noticed my car didn't have power. Worse still, there was alot of hesitation when accelerating, absolutely no pick at all. Parked the car at the office for the rest of the day.

At night, when I was leaving the office, on accelerating to join the road, my car hesitates and goes off in the middle of the road, before I got into my lane. At that point, the car is diagonal across the road. I almost got into a nasty accident. I switch it on and the car goes off a second time on accelerating. On the third try, after alot of hesitation, the car picks. Same hesitation happens again as I'm heading home.

Tuesday 24th April 2018 - In the morning on my way to work, the car went off again once on accelerating, this coupled with alot of hesitation and loss of power each time I accelerated.

At about 1.15pm, I went back to Oilibya station on ngong road to complain. I was livid. After alot of back and forth, they agree to test their fuel. Get this, they tested the fuel that was directly from their pump, not the one in my car. I was their in person and witnessed 3 different kits test positive for contamination. They didn't show me the results of a fourth kit, which kit they borrowed from the Total station next door. What's worse, after testing positive for contamination 3 times, they continued to sell the fuel to other Kenyans.

Long and short, I insisted that the fuel be drained or pumped out, and replaced with Total fuel, which I always use. Oilibya folk agreed to pay for all this, since their fuel was contaminated.


ERCKenya, SGS, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), your move.


Pictures of the kits and…

