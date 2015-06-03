Basic etiquette that everybody should adhere to when you visit someone, Please have manners.by Ainra Afaafa 02/05/2018 07:56:00 0 comments 1 Views
Let's talk basic etiquette.
3: Maintain and keep kids in order when visiting with them " Mummy, papa
" stop it, isn't too good when your kids go jumping on
a hosts seats .
4: Don't serve too much food, and leave half of it on. We don't like wastage, and anyway the economy ain't too friendly.
5: If ordered a "Mzinga" don't insist on taking the left over with you (There will always be another visitor,allow them something after you too, the house bar too can hold that.
Click Here to Comment on this Article