Basic etiquette that everybody should adhere to when you visit someone, Please have manners.

Let's talk basic etiquette.

1: When you visit, kindly take off your shoes, if there is a carpet,( or even if there isn't and everyone is, it's called respect. If your feet or socks ain't pleasant, remove socks too, then learn some good hygiene for next time.

2: Don't insist on watching "football" when the household is enjoying watching a documentary.

3: Maintain and keep kids in order when visiting with them " Mummy, papa " stop it, isn't too good when your kids go jumping on a hosts seats .





4: Don't serve too much food, and leave half of it on. We don't like wastage, and anyway the economy ain't too friendly.

5: If ordered a "Mzinga" don't insist on taking the left over with you (There will always be another visitor,allow them something after you too, the house bar too can hold that.