Our Tips on ROMA v LIVERPOOL Champions League match - Make good money today.

The Reds hold a three goal lead ahead of tonight’s clash against surprise packages AS Roma.
However, they come up against a Liverpool side that has been scoring for fun and with their front three of Firmino, Salah and Mane available, Roma have a mountain to climb.
That run displays the sort of threat Klopp's men possess going forward and they will be feeling confident of grabbing a vital goal or two that would ultimately kill this tie and send them into the final in Kiev.
Roma will have a go at Liverpool hoping to get early goals but the Reds are lethal at counter attack and this may prove to be the undoing for Roma.
Roma may win but Liverpool will score hence GG and over 2.5 goals look like sure bets.
PLC (17:00) Legia Warszawa v Arka Gdynia –Home win
ECL (21:45) As Roma v Liverpool- 1X and Over 2.5
