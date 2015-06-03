Our Tips on ROMA v LIVERPOOL Champions League match - Make good money today.

Liverpool are on the brink of a first Champions League final appearance since 2007, when they lost out to AC Milan at the Olympic Stadium in Athens. Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

The Reds hold a three goal lead ahead of tonight’s clash against surprise packages AS Roma.

Roma have already showcased that they are capable of pulling off the unthinkable, especially when playing at the potentially hostile Olimpico if their 3-0 thumping of Barcelona in the quarters is anything to go by. Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

However, they come up against a Liverpool side that has been scoring for fun and with their front three of Firmino, Salah and Mane available, Roma have a mountain to climb.

In fact, Jurgen Klopp’s charges are on the brink of equalling Barcelona's all-time record for goals in a single Champions League season. The Reds need just one goal in Rome to equal the Catalan side's total of 45 set in 1999-2000. Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

That run displays the sort of threat Klopp's men possess going forward and they will be feeling confident of grabbing a vital goal or two that would ultimately kill this tie and send them into the final in Kiev.

Roma will have a go at Liverpool hoping to get early goals but the Reds are lethal at counter attack and this may prove to be the undoing for Roma.

Roma may win but Liverpool will score hence GG and over 2.5 goals look like sure bets.

PLC (17:00) Legia Warszawa v Arka Gdynia –Home win

ECL (21:45) As Roma v Liverpool- 1X and Over 2.5

Good Luck. Get a 10,000 shillings Bonus on your first deposit with 1xbet Kenya, Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

The 1xbet Kenya JACKPOT is now over 274 million.

You can walk away with this money today.