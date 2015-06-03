KIKUYU LADY reveals the amount of money a MAN gave her after S3X in the toilet, She is openly bragging about it.by Ainra Afaafa 02/05/2018 13:33:00 0 comments 1 Views
She claims that the man who seems to be well loaded (he might be a drug dealer or a conman) has been begging her for s3x and when he promised her 30K cash money, they went straight to the toilet.
After one round of s3x, she was given a whooping Sh 30,000.
Some men out here have money to waste.
This is her confession.
Read post and see photos in the next page
Click Here to Comment on this Article