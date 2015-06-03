PHOTOs! This Kenyan LADY was killed by Nigerian MEN in Nairobi and they took some of her body parts, SHOCKING STORY!!

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - Ladies, please run when Nigerian men approach you.

These men are beasts and have no heart.

This Kenyan lady stole from Nigerian men and they tracked her for months.

Once they got her, they cut her body into parts and dumped her in a ditch.

They also stole some of her body parts because they belong to a cult.

The lady left behind a son and it’s so unfortunate to see a young precious life lost like this.

See the full shocking story about what happened in the next page