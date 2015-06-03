The SHOCKING things Nigerian guys do to Kenyan LADIES after luring them to their houses for S3X! Be Warned.

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - Kenyan ladies who run after Nigerian men like headless chickens should be warned.

These guys are a no go zone.

Kenyan ladies have shared their experiences with Nigerian men and some of the things they do to them are shocking.

Imagine being b@ng3d by 4 men in turns by force and you are being filmed.

Here are shocking confessions from Kenyan ladies about what they have gone through in the…