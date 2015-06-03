The SHOCKING things Nigerian guys do to Kenyan LADIES after luring them to their houses for S3X! Be Warned.by Ainra Afaafa 02/05/2018 12:42:00 0 comments 1 Views
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - Kenyan ladies who run after Nigerian men like headless chickens should be warned.
These guys are a no go zone.
Kenyan ladies have shared their experiences with Nigerian men and some of the things they do to them are shocking.
Imagine being b@ng3d by 4 men in turns by force and you are being filmed.
Here are shocking confessions from Kenyan ladies about what they have gone through in the…
Click Here to Comment on this Article