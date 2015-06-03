Nanok rejects Raila push for 3-tier devolved structure

By NATION TEAM

Council of Governors chairman Josephat Nanok has opposed his party leader Raila Odinga’s push for a three-tier devolved structure.

The Turkana governor said on Wednesday the current structure should instead be nurtured for another 20 years before any attempt to change it is made.

“I don’t think there is a county that again wants its projects and programmes to be coordinated in another region. When we complete about 20 years, that is when such a debate can be thought of,” he said in Lokichar town in Turkana South.

Mr Nanok, who successfully defended his seat on an ODM ticket in the last elections, said the proposal to manage county governments in provinces does not make sense.

He said county governments had made a lot of progress under the current devolution structure.

“In Turkana, visible development activities have been initiated for the past five years compared to many years of marginalisation when we only had the central government and a provincial headquarters in Nakuru,” he said.

The governor said Mr Raila’s proposal has not taken into consideration the interests of residents of counties such as Turkana.

“Devolution has given residents an opportunity to have their say on their priorities and if there are challenges with the management of devolution they are able to solve them internally,” he said.

Speaking during the fifth devolution conference at Kakamega High School last week, Mr Odinga called for another layer to the current system, saying it would help make counties attractive to investors.

At the same time, Jubilee leaders from the North Rift have differed on whether to hold another referendum to push for changes in the Constitution.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said lawmakers would shoot down any bill seeking to amend the Constitution.

“As leaders from this region, we will not accept constitutional changes. Kenyans want service delivery and we will ensure that the changes will not reach the floor of the House,” said Mr Sudi, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Ruto has opposed any changes to the Constitution.

But, speaking at a separate event in Moiben, Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar and area MP Sila Tiren termed as healthy the ongoing debate on Constitution change.

“The key issue here is what questions are going to be asked in the referendum. At the end of the day, it is not politicians who will decide but Kenyans will have a chance to decide whether they are for or against constitutional changes,” said Prof Kamar.

For his part, Mr Tiren said Kenyans should be left to decide the way forward.

“It is Kenyans who elected us ... if they want changes, who are we to refuse? Let Kenyans decide on constitutional changes,” he said.