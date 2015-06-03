Passengers, motorists stranded following heavy rains in Nairobi

By ELIZABETH MERAB

More by this Author

Nairobi motorists and passengers had to contend with long hours of traffic snarl-up following a heavy downpour experienced in the city on Wednesday evening.

The rains, which started at around 4pm, left pools of water on most city roads. The rains also caused an acute shortage of public transport with Thika Highway, Mombasa and Jogoo roads being the worst affected.

Commuters had to bear with a gridlock stretching kilometres on most roads leading into and out of the city.

In the Central Business District, it was chaos on Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya, Racecourse Road, Ronald Ngala Street, Haile Selassie Avenue, Temple Road and Kimathi Street among others.

Passengers waiting for matatus plying Nairobi's Umoja and Saika Estates. PHOTO| RICHARD MUNGUTI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

For some passengers and motorists, the matter was made worse by the fact that Moi Avenue was marked a no go zone for the 14-seater vehicles. Floodwaters also filled major streets and avenues in the city.

HEAVY TRAFFIC

“All matatus are accessing their terminals either through Kirinyaga Road or Tom Mboya where they have to make a U-turn,” reported a Nation reporter.