[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Pentagon investigating Trump's 'candy man' doctor Ronny Jackson

0out of 5

Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

0out of 5

Scientists develop robots that can adapt like animals

0out of 5

18-year-old’s yearbook photo goes viral thanks to his make-up skills

0out of 5

James Bragg: The weatherman who saved D-Day

0out of 5

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Kenya

Knut row: Wilson Sossion attends meeting alone

by 02/05/2018 13:49:00
By OUMA WANZALA
The leadership row in the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) deepened yesterday when suspended Secretary-General Wilson Sossion turned up alone for a meeting with the teachers’ employer on promotions.

Mr Sossion arrived at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters at 9am for the meeting  while other union leaders led by acting Secretary-General Hesbon Otieno did not show up, saying they had asked for postponement to allow them put their house in order.

The meeting was to discuss promotion of more than 30,000 teachers who have attained higher academic qualification since 2014.

“I was alone and therefore, the meeting could not go on due to lack of quorum,” said Mr Sossion, maintaining he was yet to get his suspension letter. “I am going on with my work as the duly elected secretary-general,” he added.

At TSC, a senior official said the meeting could not go on due to the wrangles in Knut.

“We have given them time to go and sort their issues. Once they are ready, we will engage them,” said the officer who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation.

Mr Otieno said Knut officials had asked TSC to push the meeting to next week due to the latest development.

“We were not in our state of mind to transact any business today (Wednesday),” he said.

Mr Sossion was voted out on Monday by members of the National Executive Council (NEC) so that he can concentrate on serving as ODM nominated MP.

Knut leaders have asked him to respect the constitution of the union.

 “Colleagues’ rules must be respected. Knut has a constitution which must be respected. Knut rules applies to every member. We want to dispel the notion that there are people who can’t be affected by these rules,” said acting Chairman Wickliffe Omucheyi.

Mr Sossion will have an opportunity to appear before the annual delegates conference in December to argue his case. The conference has power to overturn NEC’s decision.

At the same time, TSC has directed the 515 secondary school principals who were transferred last week to report immediately to their respective schools.

TSC Chief Executive officer Nancy Macharia asked the principals to also ensure smooth implementation of the curriculum in schools.

In a circular to TSC county directors dated April 30, Ms Macharia said the principals should also ensure that teachers start active teaching immediately. “Heads of institutions should remain vigilant owing to the ongoing heavy rains in most parts of the country to ensure the security of all learners,” added Ms Macharia.

She also asked TSC county directors to work with Ministry of Education officials to ensure that books of accounts in schools where transfers have been done are updated.

