Court quashes sanctions on ex-Uchumi boss Chadwick Okumu

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Former Uchumi Supermarket’s finance manager Chadwick Okumu obtained a reprieve after the High Court quashed sanctions imposed on him two years ago following allegations of fraud.

Justice John Mativo in his ruling, pointed out that the Capital Market’s Authority (CMA) which imposed various penalties against Mr Okumu, violated the principle of natural justice.

The judge said that CMA acted as the investigator, prosecutor, judge and executor yet the law allows the authority a discretion to delegate its functions to avoid a perceived bias.

“In view of my analysis and determination, the conclusion becomes irresistible that the impugned process was tainted by a bias and violated sanctity of natural justice, no person can be a judge in his own cause,” ruled Justice Mativo.

In 2016, Mr Okumu was arrested over allegations of “gross misconduct and negligence” at a time which the retailer owed suppliers Sh1 billion.

He was specifically barred from holding office in public listed companies for two years.

Mr Okumu was also asked to lodge a request for disciplinary proceedings at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya on his professional conduct.