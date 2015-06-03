Identity of one of SONKO’s goons called MANYEGE, who attacked KARIUKI, the guy is a hardcore criminal (PHOTOs)by Ainra Afaafa 02/05/2018 19:29:00 0 comments 1 Views
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - The short guy in faded blue jeans and silver hood is called Manyege, one of Mike Sonko’s goons who attacked former CBD Chairman, Mr Kariuki.
Manyege is a hardcore criminal and he resides in California, Eastleigh near Desert Grounds.
Police should arrest him.
See his photos in the next page
