Russian fighter jet crashes off Syria, both pilots killed

Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Kenya

Russian fighter jet crashes off Syria, both pilots killed

by 03/05/2018 06:52:00
By AFP
A Russian fighter jet crashed after taking off from an airbase in Syria on Thursday, killing both pilots, Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

"As it was climbing after taking off from the Hmeimim airbase, the Russian fighter Su-30SM crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. Two pilots, who fought until the last minute to save the plane, died, according to reports from the scene," the statement said.

The ministry said the plane had not come under fire, adding that "according to preliminary information, the reason for the crash could have been a bird falling into the engine".

The accident brings Russia's official military losses in Syria to 86.

The most recent acknowledged military loss came when a transport plane crashed on landing at the Hmeimim airbase in March, killing all 39 people on board.

But Russian nationals are regularly reported to be serving as paid mercenaries in Syria and taking on dangerous missions that often lead to casualties.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

