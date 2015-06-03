Counties yet to take charge of forest roles

By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

Counties are yet to take charge of specific forestry functions identified by the Constitution, a report has shown.

The report compiled by a 14-member task force reviewing forestry management found that only 17 out of the 47 counties have signed the Transition Implementation Plans (TIPs) to facilitate the transfer of functions related to management of community and private forests.

The TIPs were developed by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) under its statutes to provide for smooth transfer of devolved forestry functions.

But the report titled “Forest Resource Management and Logging Activities in Kenya” further states that counties that have signed the plans have not yet implemented them.

It calls for institutional, technical and human resources to manage the sector.

Taita Taveta was the first county to complete the forestry transition programme — which was started in 2014.

It has received 44 out of 68 forests that were previously managed by KFS.

“This is a drawback. Only a few counties are legally empowered to undertake this responsibility,” the report says.

The task force chaired by Ms Marion Kamau says this has affected the sector because counties do not have the power to regularise and monitor the movement of forest products.

“There have been inadequate efforts to build capacity and allocate resources to this devolved mandate. Also, there is no clear framework for coordination of the two levels of government in management of forests,” it states.

DEVOLUTION

The law provides for devolution of specific forestry functions to counties, including farm forestry extension services and forests and game reserves formerly managed by local authorities.

Additionally, counties are required to prepare annual reports with the approval of county assemblies.

Schedule 4 of the Constitution and TIPS says tracking and monitoring of all forest products is vested in counties.

“However, many county governments have not developed a regulatory framework, nor do they have adequate capacity to manage this process. In some instances, KFS is still doing it, creating room for exploitation that could facilitate illegal movement of forest product,” the committee said.

It recommends that counties fast-track the signing of TIPs.

Further, a clear framework for collaboration of forestry functions between the two levels of government should be put in place.

The effectiveness of the Kenya Police and the Kenya Wildlife Services — who are involved in enforcement and monitoring of forest products — was also questioned, with allegations of collusion, corruption and lack of an integrated approach.

The law also says charcoal production and transportation should be regulated by county governments.