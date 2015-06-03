Threats, attacks to blame for drop in media freedom: report

Latest News

Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Kenya

Threats, attacks to blame for drop in media freedom: report

by 03/05/2018 06:18:00
By COLLINS OMULO
Kenya is yet to develop a national media policy to guide the industry and define its relationship with the government and citizens.

Media Council of Kenya chief executive officer David Omwoyo said this on Wednesday in the wake of revelations that media freedom has declined in the past one year owing to threats, intimidation and attacks on journalists by security forces, politicians and hired goons.

The country fell one place in the latest World Press Freedom Index ranking released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) last month, from position 95 to 96.

“This has been attributed to routine attacks, intimidation and threats that journalists received during the year from security forces, politicians and their supporters due to coverage related to the 2017 General Election.

MEDIA FREEDOM

“These developments do not augur well for media freedom, and especially for the ability of media practitioners to perform their duties,” said Mr Omwoyo ahead of the marking of World Press Freedom Day today in Accra, Ghana. This is the first time the global commemoration fete is being held in Africa.

Mr Omwoyo said media independence – which includes autonomy of media professionals from political, commercial and other interests in editorial decisions and coverage – in Kenya is still a mirage despite media freedom being anchored in various laws such as the Constitution, Media Council of Kenya Act, 2013, Kenya Information and Communication Act (2013) and Freedom of Information Act (2016).

“The legal environment for media in Kenya is anchored in the Constitution under articles 34, 35 and 36,” he said.

MEDIA PLURALISM

The MCK boss also criticised the formation of the Government Advertising Agency (GAA), as the sole media buying agency for the public sector, saying this is an affront to media independence, given that the public sector comprising ministries, departments, agencies, universities and other enterprises is one of the largest spenders on advertising.

He added that the development has resulted in a change in the way newsrooms operate, relying more on freelance journalists and correspondents who are paid less than staff journalists. He said there was a harsh economic environment and declining media revenues.

“This has had a negative effect on the quality of stories because freelancers and correspondents may not give sufficient time to stories due to the “pay-per-article” model,” said the MCK boss.

FREELANCERS

He said a recent study found that 80 per cent of journalists in Kenya were freelancers.

Another study published in 2015 by media scholar Kioko Ireri showed that 83 per cent of journalists were satisfied with their current jobs while 61.8 per cent were unhappy with their monthly income, which ranges from Sh37,500 to Sh62,500.

He added that media pluralism is yet to be achieved, noting that the estimated 179 radio stations, 60 television stations and over 60 print publications in Kenya were controlled by only six players – mainly influential families.

“Elections bring to the fore the effects of ethnicity in newsrooms,” he said.

