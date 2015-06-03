G@Y author BINYAVANGA WAINAINA to wed a Nigerian g@y in Nairobi, tells Kenyans to expect pomp and colour.

Thursday, May 3, 2018 - Controversial Kenyan author, Binyavanga Wainaina, has announced that he will wed early next year.

Wainaina revealed that he proposed to his Nigerian g@y partner 2 weeks ago and he said yes.

They have been dating since 2012.

“I asked my love for his hand in marriage two weeks ago. He said yes, nearly immediately. He is Nigerian. We will be living in South Africa, where he will be studying next year. We will get married there, early next year,” He posted on his facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST