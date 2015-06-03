Tips on Atletico Madrid v Arsenal Europa League tie and other matches today - Make good money.

Thursday May 3, 2018 - Arsenal were held to a disastrous 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium last week despite the Spanish outfit playing with 1o men for over 80 minutes.





The gunners now have a mountain to climb today at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where they have to win or force a scoring draw to stand a chance of qualifying for the Europa League finals.





Diego Simeone rested a number of his first team stars at the weekend as he prepared for the second leg clash against Arsenal.





Jan Oblak, the undisputed man of the match from last week, sat out of Atletico's 1-0 win against Alaves at the weekend along with Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez.





Diego Costa played 62 minutes of that match and he will surely be in the team ready to ruin yet another big game for Arsene Wenger and Arsenal.





On the other hand, Wenger also rested the majority of his first team at the weekend.





The Frenchman fielded a young side at Old Trafford and they ultimately lost 2-1 thanks to a late Marouane Fellaini header.





Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny all missed the trip to Manchester and they will all be well rested for today’s match.





Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also back for the Gunners.





Prediction: This is Atletico's to lose but we fancy both teams to score.





