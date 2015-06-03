Tips on Atletico Madrid v Arsenal Europa League tie and other matches today - Make good money.

Latest News

Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Kenya

Tips on Atletico Madrid v Arsenal Europa League tie and other matches today - Make good money.

by 03/05/2018 07:36:00 0 comments 1 Views
Thursday May 3, 2018 -Arsenal were held to a disastrous 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium last week despite the Spanish outfit playing with 1o men for over 80 minutes.

The gunners now have a mountain to climb today at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where they have to win or force a scoring draw to stand a chance of qualifying for the Europa League finals. Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

Diego Simeone rested a number of his first team stars at the weekend as he prepared for the second leg clash against Arsenal.

Jan Oblak, the undisputed man of the match from last week, sat out of Atletico’s 1-0 win against Alaves at the weekend along with Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez. Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

Diego Costa played 62 minutes of that match and he will surely be in the team ready to ruin yet another big game for Arsene Wenger and Arsenal.

On the other hand, Wenger also rested the majority of his first team at the weekend.

The Frenchman fielded a young side at Old Trafford and they ultimately lost 2-1 thanks to a late Marouane Fellaini header. Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny all missed the trip to Manchester and they will all be well rested for today’s match.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also back for the Gunners.

Prediction: This is Atletico’s to lose but we fancy both teams to score. Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

Other matches where you can make money today.

FL1 (15:30) HJK Helsinki v Lahti-Home win

SE1 (15:30) Malmo v Djurgardens- Home win and GG Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

FL1 (15:30) Rovaniemi Rops v Honka -1X

EEL (19:05) Atletico v Arsenal –GG

EEL (19:05) Salzburg v Marseille-Over 1.5

Good Luck. Go and play here https://is.gd/lDRKoY

